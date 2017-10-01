OJ Simpson released on parole from Nevada jail

The former American football star and actor OJ Simpson has been released on parole after nine years in a Nevada jail.

He had been serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 10 other charges over a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.

Simpson was approved for early parole release at a board hearing in July.

In 1995 he was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goodman.

In a Facebook post, Nevada Department of Corrections released an image and video of Simpson signing documents and leaving Lovelock Correctional Center early on Sunday.

They confirmed that he had been released from the facility at 00:08 (07:08 GMT).

