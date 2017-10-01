MTN FA Cup Semis: Winful Cobbinah hopeful of Hearts victory over All Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Winful Cobbinah

Hearts of Oak talisman, Winful Cobbinah, is confident his side will reign supreme over Wa All Stars on Sunday (October 1st).

The Phobians will battle it out with the Wa blues in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

“We will beat Wa All Stars no doubt about it,” Cobbinah in a brief interview told Ghanacrusader.com.

Since Wa All Stars got promoted into the Ghana Premier League they have been tormenting the Accra giants but Cobbinah believes irrespective of that they will make it to the finals.

“They have been tormenting but not this time, no matter what we will make it to the finals, so i’m calling on all the fans to believe in the team and we will make them happy,” he added.

The last time Hearts of Oak won the FA Cup was 17 years ago when they defeated Okwawu United 1-0.