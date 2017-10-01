MTN FA Cup: Kotoko-Medeama clash rained off

Kotoko and Medeama would have to reconvene and face it off tomorrow at the same venue <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506884433_333_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak will have to wait a bit longer to know the team they will be playing in the finals of the 2017 MTN FA cup after the game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC was called off due to torrential rainfall.

The second semi-final game which began on an explosive note had to end abruptly due to heavy rains which made the pitch unplayable

As the GFA law stipulates the two side would have to reconvene and face it off tomorrow at the same venue

Hearts of Oak earlier booked a place in the finals after beating league champions 2-1. The Phobians needed two goals from their WAFU Cup winning duo Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito to make it to the finals.

Hearts of Oak will play in the MTN FA Cup for the first time in 17 years.

