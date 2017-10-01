MMDAs to contribute GHC130,000 for Akufo Addo’s visit

All the 26 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Northern Region are to pay GHC 5,000 each to ensure adequate preparation for President Nana Akufo Addo’s upcoming visit to the area.

The President is expected up north of the country for a 3-day tour of the region from 6th-8th October 2017.

A letter issued by the Northern Regional Minisster, Alhassan Issahaku addressed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, said “In the bid to put together the required arrangement for a successful tour, each assembly is required to contribute an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000) payable by Monday 2nd October, 2017.”

The letter further urged the MMDCEs to treat the notice as urgent.