Miss Ghana rocks Osu with fashion show

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

2017-10-01

The Osu Oxford Street on Saturday evening was full of life and excitement as all 20 finalists for the Miss Ghana 2017 pageant were present to model in beautiful designer clothing and accessories as part of the pageant’s 60 years anniversary celebrations.

Being Ghana’s premier beauty pageant, the Miss Ghana pageant over the years has groomed intelligent ladies who have represented the country globally serving as ambassadors of the country and its rich heritage.

Former queen of the pageant and Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana, Miss Inna Mariam Patty, C.E.O of Exclusive Events Ghana, expressed great satisfaction on the progress of the pageant over the years and anticipated greater achievements in the years to come.

“We have had our doubts, our up’s and downs, but nonetheless it’s a heritage that we must all protect and embrace. It is Miss Ghana, it is not an exclusive event. So as citizens we should do well to support the brand and help build it and protect it. We are confident that the next 60 years will be worth noting down in history,” she said.

Miss Patty advised Ghanaian to be more accommodating of locally made products as their patronage will increase their chances in the global market.

“Ghana is unique, Ghana is a great country, Ghana is the gateway to Africa so if you want to achieve that greatness to maintain your status, then you must patronize your own. We have fantastic designers, we have lovely fabrics made locally, “she mentioned

Ace Ghanaian actor, Fiifi Coleman who was present as a judge said the pageant contributes greatly to the development of the tourism industry saying, the winner serves as an ambassador of the nation and is therefore responsible for how they portray Ghana to the world.

He noted that when representatives from the country end up on international platforms, the expose the nation to tourists and investors.

“Whoever represents us on the world platform sells the country to them and so whatever she does, good or bad is a representation of the country,” he explained.

The Adam Apple actor stressed on the need for Ghanaian to love their own country as it is one great way of boosting

“Let us love Ghana, At least let us start from there. Love your own country. People keep saying I have been to Rome, I have to Italy, I have been here and there, but do you know Paga? Or Mount Afadjato? Or have you been to Koforidua and the answers will be no. It starts from home, it starts from the individual. Live tourism, love Ghana. Start from there and then you will be able to sell Ghana and then be able to convince people to come and experience it,” he noted.

The fashion show which is expected to equip the contestants for the Grand finale saw the ladies adorned in garments and accessories from top designers including Reve Couture, Nicoline, Quophiakotuagh, Akuchi, Afriken by Nana, Gyameah’s Apparel, Accents and Curves, Poquaa and colour me beautiful (make up).

The grand finale of the 2017 Miss Ghana pageant is slated for October 7, 2017 at the Banquet Hall, State House, in Accra, where 20 elegant young ladies, 2 each from the 10 regions of Ghana will be competing for this year’s crown.