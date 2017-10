Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah was named Man of the Match in their 2-1 win over Wa All Stars



Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah was named Man of the Match in their 2-1 win over Wa All Stars on Sunday in their MTN FA Cup semi-final match.

Akowuah bossed the midfield and shielded the back four as the Phobians put up a commanding performance.

It was one of his best performances since joining the club this season from Medeama.

Hearts of Oak will face either Medeama or Asante Kotoko in the final to be played later this month in Tamale.

