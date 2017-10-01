LIVE UPDATES: Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal hope to maintain exceptional record against newly-promoted teams <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506852027_72_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Arsenal will look to maintain their exceptional record against newly-promoted teams when Brighton visit the Emirates today.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides (W26 D5), collecting 83 points from a possible 93 since losing 1-2 to QPR in March 2012.

Despite only playing on Thursday in the Europa League, Arsenal were able to rest the majority of their first-team stars in the 4-2 win over BATE Borisov.

That included Alexandre Lacazette, who, after scoring twice against West Brom on Monday, became the first Arsenal player to score in his first three home league appearances since Brian Marwood in 1988.

This is the first league meeting between Brighton and Arsenal since February 1983 and the Seagulls are still trying to find their feet in the top-flight.

