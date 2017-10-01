LilWin and Patapaa perform together at Stonebwoy’s Concert

LilWin joined Patapaa for a beautiful reconciliation when the latter hit stage <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506865590_17_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Superstar Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has suffered on the lips of most Ghanaians for the past few weeks all because of an allegation ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa made against him.

Patapaa told the world that the actor and musician approached him for a collabo for the remix of his hit song, an idea he did not succumb to so Kwadwo promised to release his version of the song to steal his shine.

These comments from him made Ghanaians strike on Lilwin just after he released ‘Corner Corner’.

The two acts who became talk of the town not long ago were part of the tall list of musicians billed for Stonebwoy‘s ‘Ashaiman To The World’ concert which happened on Saturday, September 30 at Sakasaka Park at Ashaiman in Accra.

LilWin joined Patapaa for a beautiful reconciliation when the latter hit stage to perform his ‘One Corner’ hit songs.

Both artistes joined hands and gave the crowd an awesome performance.

