Kumawood actor Lilwin’s wife exposes him

Patricia Afriyie, wife of Kumawood actor Lilwin has finally confirmed reports that she has been thrown out of her matrimonial home.

Patricia Adjei stated in an interview that Lilwin is a cheat, greedy bastard, and serious pretender who is jealous of the progress of other people.

“Kwadwo is my husband and I know him very well. He hates to see other people progress in life. Left to him alone, everyone will be under him — Doing Yes Sir! Master!” Patricia said.

She also revealed that Lilwin confiscated her car and turned it into a taxi before sacking her.

“He decided to give the car to Apuzzo to use as a taxi but as I am speaking to you, the car is still in the house unused,” she added.

“When I was in the house, I was worried about a lot of things but because of his (Lil Win) nature, I couldn’t voice out.I was afraid because of the maltreatment,” she continued.

Patricia added that if there is something like winning a gold medal in pretense at the Olympics Michael Phelps who is the highest gold medal winner would not even come close.

“If I send an issue to the elders, he will pretend in their face, But after they are gone, he will verbally abuse me,” she said.

In conclusion, she insisted and consoled herself with the kids she has with him and referred to them as her only hope she has in this world.

“I thank God my children are not dead. I am better today than when I was with him and in that abusive marriage.”