Kingsley Sarfo suspended by Swedish club Malmo after rape arrest

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-01

Kingsley Sarfo was arrested on Saturday for allegedly having sex with a minor

Swedish giants Malmo have indefinitely suspended their Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo after he was arrested over allegations of rape.

The Ghanaian player attended court on Sunday morning where he was quizzed on his involvement with a girl who is far younger than he is and was not eligible for sex according to Swedish law.

Malmo has published the information on its website that their player has been arrested but chose not to name him.

“We are very serious about the allegations that are being made,” said Niclas Carlnén, the Managing Director of Malmo.

“We would like to wait for more information in connection with the arrest.”

On Sunday, the prison hearing was held at the legal center in Malmo called ‘Malmo Tingsratt’, and was mostly held behind closed doors.

The midfielder who became Malmo’s ever highest signing then confirmed he had penetrated the lady but only did so with the consent of the lady.

He is suspected of an attempted rape that has took place in a hotel on July 5 this year in Malmö, raping a minor on June 1 in the People’s Park in Malmö and another case of raping a minor sometime between January and June this year.

There are growing fears that the young man could see his promising career cut short if he is handed a long term jial sentences which is normally dished out to offended of rape cases.

Several African players including a Ghanaian are currently serving terms in the cold bars of Sweden for various sexual claims and Sarfo could be the latest.

The lack of knowledge of African players of the laws of the European country is said to be the source of the large number of footballers from the continent falling foul of the law.

He has a pending case already with the Swedish authorities after he was picked up by the Police for driving without a License.

Coincidentally all these claims have cropped just at the time that he was named in Ghana’s squad to play against Uganda in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

This comes after he snubbed Sweden to play for Ghana.

If he goes to jail he’ll become the second Ghanaian player to go to jail in Sweden in recent times after former Heart of Lions.

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu, who played for Gefle IF, was sentenced to two years for sexual abuse against his ex-wife.

RAPE OF CHILDREN CRIME IN SWEDEN

“Anyone who has sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15, or conducts an act comparable to sexual intercourse is guilty of rape against children, regardless of whether violence has occurred or not. The crime is considered less serious, considering the circumstances, it is classified as sexual exploitation of children, which has a lower penalty scale. Other sexual acts than intercourse (or equivalent) may be classified as sexual abuse of children. “