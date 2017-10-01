Kanda Bongo Man thrills patrons at Vodafone African Legend Night

Music of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Kanda Bongo Man, a celebrated African music icon from Congo thrilled fans last night with an excellent performance at the 2017 Vodafone African Legends Night, held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

The Congolese singer, known for his structural changes, is widely credited for revolutionizing soukous music by encouraging guitar solos after every verse and even sometimes at the beginning of the song.

His form of soukous gave birth to the popular ‘Kwassa Kwassa’ dance rhythm where patron’s hips move back and forth while the hands move to follow the hips.

Kanda Bongo Man mounted the stage of African Legends Night alongside other Ghanaian music legends to thrill audience to some of his popular songs from his celebrated albums of Kwassa Kwassa, Amour Fou, Monie among others.

The night saw award-winning radio presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi, deliver spectacularly with his humorous jokes as the Master of Ceremony (MC).

Patrons who stepped into the Banquet Hall really enjoyed themselves.

The night saw performances from Amakye Dede, legendary Daddy Lumba, Ackay Blay, eShun, delivering sterling performances keeping fans on their feet to dance their hearts out.

Watch his performance below: