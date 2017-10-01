Joyce Blessing performs Stonebwoy’s ‘Go higher’ at Ashaiman to da World Concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

2017-10-01

Joyce Blessing was recently signed a four-year contract with Zylofon Media

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, thrilled thousands of patrons to a gospel rendition of Stonebwoy’s hit song, ‘Go Higher’ at Ashaiman where the dancehall artiste held his ‘Ashaiman To Da World’ concert.

The bubbly artiste got numerous fans at the concert into the ‘dancehall mood’ with an energetic performance of Stonebwoy’s song.

Joyce Blessing who recently signed a four-year contract with Zylofon Media was there to support fellow Zylofon artiste, Stonebwoy and she lived up to the billing.

Held in partnership with Zylofon Media, the concert dubbed ‘Ashaiman to Da World, brought on one stage several A-list acts such as Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Becca, Kelvin Boy, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, fast-rising ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa, and arch-rival Shatta Wale

Held at the Saka Saka Park, the event attracted thousands of loyalists and music fans in general and was energy-filled from start to finish.