I like watching Bruce Lee, Jet Lee to Lilwin and Agya Koo – Hot FM’s Presenter

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

Hot FM’s Shadrack Adu Yaw Gyebi has revealed passionately that he prefers watching Chinese movies to local movies especially Kumawood movies.

It would be recalled that after popular actress Yvonne Nelson’s recent spat on social media attacking her colleagues for being obsessed with only slaying on the red carpet while the movie industry is dying, has started a campaign to save the industry by forming a coalition of industry persons to present a petition to the government.

Speaking in a one on one interview with Razzonline.com in line with what might purportedly be killing the movie industry, Shadrack accentuated that:

‘I don’t watch Ghanaian movies…especially that Kumawood movies.Apuu!!! They lack creativity…all they know is ‘juju’ and unpalatable scenes…it’s a waste of time watching them”

He continued,”I like watching Bruce Lee, Jet Lee, Guy Jesus, etc than Lil win, Agya Koo, and those Concert party actors…just look at the way the Chinese have packaged their movies and compare to ours— the difference is huge..the influx of foreign telenovelas in the country is because our movies are bad,”

The popular radio presenter advised the movie producers to invest and create delectable contents that would attract people to patronize their movies.