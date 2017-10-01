Hearts coach bemoans team’s profligacy in victory over Wa All Stars

Frank Nuttall is the first coach to lead Hearts to FA Cup finals in 17 years <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506888033_488_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall felt his side could have crushed Wa All Stars by more goals despite registering a 2-1 win to reach the final of the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians scored through Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito in either side of the half before Sam Mensah pulled one back after the hour mark.

Hearts were superior and created several scoring chances but Razak and Cosmos Dauda fluffed their lines.

”With more clinical finishing, we could have scored three or more goals,” the Scotsman said in a post-match interview.

”But the most important thing in every cup competition is to win the semi final and of course we are delighted with that.”

