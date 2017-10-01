Exclusive photos of Jagger pee after a successful heart surgery

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Razz online

2017-09-29

Veteran actor Jagger Pee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506821800_598_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Veteran actor, Jagger Pee, cannot resist praising God for giving him another chance to live as a happy man after a heart attack nearly took him to his grave last year.

Last Tuesday, September 26, was exactly one year since the Obra actor had a surgery to replace two out of his four heart valves with artificial ones.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Razzonline.com, Jagger Pee, with much elation delineated that:

“I still can’t believe am still alive…What I went through shows that God really loves me and it’s great to serve God..I’m extremely elated to be alive”,

An energetic Jagger Pee credits the dedicated doctors at the 37 Military, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals for their relentless efforts to keep him alive and good Samaritan in the person of Prophet Emmanuel Kobi of the Glorious Wave Church who footed the bill for the operation.

He also took the opportunity to thank former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, the media especially Reagan Mends aka Online News Surgeon (editor of Razzonline.com/Hotfmonlinegh.com)who was the first to break the news about his ailment,Kwasi Aboagye of Peace FM/Neat FM,Bola Ray,individuals and friends such as Nii Saka Brown and Edinam Atatsi played in raising funds for his surgery.

It would be recalled that the veteran actor ,Jagger Pee who started his professional acting in 1984 and played a lead role in the popular ‘TV theatre’ series, had battled with an enlarged heart for almost a year.

Because of the gravity of his deteriorating health condition,he was quickly transferred to the 37 military hospital where he was scheduled to undergo a series of tests that would ascertain whether he would undergo a heart surgery or not.

Jagga Pee, who didn’t have an amount of Ghc2,500.00 to undergo the medical test made a passionate appeal to President Mahama and the general public.

The actor’s passionate appeal yielded results as management of End Point Homeopathic Clinic presented a Cheque of GHC5000 and Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review” crew headed by the finest entertainment radio talk show host in Ghana, Akwesi Aboagye, also presented GHC1,500 cash to Jagga Pee after sharing his sad story on the program.

After going through a medical test at the national Cardiothoracic centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital, the report indicated that he was suffering from rheumatic heart disease with severe aortic valve incompetence and mild to moderate mitral valve regurgitation.

Jagger Pee who needed a whopping GHC40,000.00 to undergo an urgent open-heart operation to replace the valve with mechanical prosthetic valve made another passionate appeal.

The initial cost for the surgery was 20,000.00 US dollars but the Ghana Heart Foundation assisted him by paying 50% which is 10,000.00 US dollars. The seasoned actor’s passionate appeal again yielded dividends as the leader and founder of the Glorious Waves Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi together with his congregation raised the remaining 10,000.00 dollars for the operation.

click photos for more