Awal to release visuals for “Jawule” in October

2017-10-01

Ghanaian rapper Awal has hinted that he will be releasing the video of his single ‘Jawule’ sometime in October.

Already Awal has released a teaser of the video on his social media platforms and it receiving an impressive feedback.

The video was shot and directed by Mickey Johnson, a budding name in the industry.

Awal has also stated that he will stay committed to bringing his music career back on track.

The Dagbandoo Alliance founder has his current single “Bebiaa B3y3 fine” out which is also enjoying massive airplay.