Aspirant’s name lost, replaced with Mahama’s

A Presidential aspirant in the ongoing Ghana Journalists Association election, is worried his name on the voters’ register was replaced with that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former President’s name appears at No. 138 on the roll, a spot which should have been designated for candidate Johnny Ayittey, who could not find his name at all on the register.

The bizarre situation has left the aspirant’s camp confused, despite assurances from the GJA electoral committee, that the aspirant can vote irrespective of the anomaly.

Other contestants for the presidential spot include Lloyd Evans and incumbent Mr Affail Monney.