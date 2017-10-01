Asamoah Gyan missing in action again at Kayserispor

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-01

Asamoah Gyan’s participation in Ghana’s penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup against Uganda next Saturday is in doubt after missing out on Kayserispor’s 3-1 win over Bursaspor.

The Ghana captain was not named in the squad which home away to move to second on the Turkish Super Lig table after seven matches.

Gyan is said to have suffered an injury and was not risked this weekend because of the international duty.

It is unknown if he will join Ghana’s camp in Kenya on Monday where preparations will commence for the trip to Uganda for the penultimate Group E clash.

His last appearance for Kayserispor was two weeks ago when his only goal gave the club a 1-0 win over Van BB to progress in the Turkish Cup.