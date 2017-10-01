‘Angry’ Lumba kicks fan picking ‘showered’ money at African Legends Night

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Legendary Highlife musician, Charles K. Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, blocked a fan from picking money that was ‘showered’ on him during his performance at the 2017 Vodafone African Legends Night held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

The incident happened when the celebrated musician was performing his hit song, Doctor Panie.

Daddy Lumba was being showered with money on stage when he angrily kicked a person from the crowd who tried taking his money.

The incident stained the performance as the dancers seemed momentarily disorganized.

Daddy Lumba performed hit songs like Doctor Panie, Yentie Obiaa, Menya Mpo and others.

The 6th edition of the event came off yesterday at the State Banquet Hall headlined by Congolese legend, Kanda Bongo Man.

At an event like this, one would expect to see only the aged but in the case of Vodafone African Legends Night, the story has been different.

The State Banquet Hall was filled with an equal proportion of old and young audience as they danced and tapped their feet to music from eShun.

The event kickstarted with a performance from Ackay Blay who gave the young audience a great deal of contemporary African soul music.

Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba followed with a spectacular performance. eShun pulled it off with indigenous music and tradition emanating from the North while Daddy Lumba’s music and stagecraft brought people to the dance floor.

Last year, the show witnessed great performances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka who collaborated with her ‘daughters’ Becca, Wiyaala and eShun on stage and was spiced up by the robotic Akosua Agyapong, the Kpanlogo man Amandzeba Nat Brew and the smooth taker Nana Tuffuor.

Over the years, African Legends Night has celebrated musical icons. Notable performers include South Africa’s legend and first headliner Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddy Meiway, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Amakye Dede, Ghanaian ace Saxophonist Steve Bedi, Ben Brako as well as a blend of artists across Africa.