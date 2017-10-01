Agya Koo and Mercy Asiedu killed my acting career – Salinko

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Born Abraham Kofi Davis affectionately known as, Salinko is a Ghanaian comic actor who came to spice up our Kumawood movies not long ago. However, Salinko’s fame in the Kwmawood was short-lived to the surprise of the masses especially his fans.

Nonetheless, from the horse own mouth, Salinko has blamed his shoddy acting career on some heavyweights in the Ghanaian movie industry. Salinko says Agya Koo and Mercy Asiedu are the Kumawood celebrities to blame for his premature retirement in the movie industry.

According to him, he could not stay relevant for long in the movie industry because of rumours others (Agya Koo & Mercy Asiedu) were saying about him to some producers. The one-time budding comedian added that the division in the industry also stampedes the growth of some people coming into the industry.

The actor who stood for Parliamentary elections in the 2016 elections on the ticket of the PPP said people like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu are to be blamed for his failure in the movie industry.

He, however, failed to mentioned in what capacity these two detractors of his had affected his career. All that he could say was that the aforementioned Kumawood giants spread bad news about him to some movie producers.