A Plus’s corruption allegation does not make sense – Kweku Baako

Editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is of the opinion that the basis for corruption allegations levelled against embattled deputy chiefs of staff Francis Asenso and Samuel Abu Jinapor does not make sense.

Referencing A Plus’s statement to the police on a news discussion programme on Saturday, Mr Baako said the police had conducted thorough investigations and none of the allegations made by A Plus could not be sustained, adding that the criticism the police was being subjected to was unfair.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor last Friday opened up on the corruption allegation currently generating debate in the country on Accra-based radio station Joy FM.

According to him, the accusation of corruption was levelled against him because he attempted to work on a petition filed by uniBank which complained of unfair treatment by the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He said Unibank, which used to collect revenue on behalf of the hospital, felt sidelined after management of Korle Bu decided to outsource that responsibility to another bank, without giving uniBank a chance to put in a bid. The bank subsequently petitioned Board of Korle Bu and copied the Office of the Chief of Staff.

He explained that one of his duties as Deputy Chief of staff at the Presidency is to receive petitions on behalf of the president, Nana Akufo-Addo and act on them, adding that he was only doing his work.

“The complaint having been made, I picked up a phone and called Dr. Anyaa [Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu] and sought to find out about the complaint I received…we spoke for about 1 minute 30 seconds.

“Having spoken to him and waiting for a response which never came, I mentioned the issue to the Minister of Health and he said he himself will intervene and deal with the matter,”

“So far as that was concerned, I and my colleague [Asenso Boakye] have dealt with the matter,” he stated further.

To illustrate his position on why he believes the allegation lacks merit, the veteran journalist said the allegation against Mr Asenso, one of the two deputy chiefs of staff as captured in the police statement was that he had written a letter to the Ag. Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital demanding that he (The CEO) withdraws a contract termination letter sent to Unibank or his perceived preference for the position of board chairman for Korle Bu could be changed.

“So the CEO of Korle Bu has his preference, somebody who he wants to be made board chairman, does this make sense to you?” he asked rhetorically.

According to Mr Baako, he finds the allegations ridiculous saying that it was not only unethical but highly unlikely that a CEO of an institution will have a special preference for someone to be made a chairman.

“How can you even have checks and balances in that institution”, the New Crusading Guide editor, wondered.