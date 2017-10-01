A Plus threatened me – CID boss

The Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), has claimed musician, Kwame Asare (A Plus), threatened her after the CID dismissed his allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor as baseless.

The CID few weeks ago cleared the two senior government officials of any wrongdoing after the President referred the matter to them for investigations.

But an audiotape which has since gone viral on social media appears to put the findings of the investigative report in doubt.

In the said audiotape, a female interlocutor who was believed to be a senior police investigator is heard telling a male character which is believed be A Plus, on the other side of the line that: “…As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.

“You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself because it looks like most of the things don’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him. I feel he has good intentions but he’s not going to achieve it.”

However commenting the issue, ACP Addo-Danquah said in a statement that: “My attention has been drawn to a purported telephone conversation between a supposed senior police officer and Kwame Asare (A-Plus) in respect of investigations of allegation made by him against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff. Further, my picture and a voice recording purporting to be mine have also been associated with the said conversation. For the records, the unequivocal facts are as follows:

“The A-Plus corrupt allegations were thoroughly investigated by a team of four senior detectives headed by the Director General of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of which I was a member.”

She added: “After the report was released on Monday, 18th September 2017, A Plus called on me Tuesday, 19th September to disagree with our findings. After that he sent me a text message and threatened to put my voice in the public domain because the team had insulted him by saying the allegation was baseless.

“I was, and remain fully in agreement with the conclusion reached by the investigative team which is that the allegations of corruption levelled against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff were completely baseless and without merit and also lacked credibility.

“Indeed, the accuser provided no evidence at all to back his allegations and the investigative panel found no wrong doing. His statement to the police, as well as the investigative report evidences this conclusion beyond doubt. The foregoing are the bare facts relating to my dealings with the accuser.

“I feel pained by this calculated and dastardly attempt to soil my reputation and I condemn same in no terms. In spite of this to distract me from my work, I remain a committed police officer who will fight and expose crime wherever I find it, regardless of who is involved.”