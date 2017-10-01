3 inmates break jail at Awutu Breku Police station

Three inmates being held at the Awutu Breku Police Station broke jail around 11pm Wednesday in an attempt to escape from lawful custody.

One of the suspects is reported to have stepped on the shoulders of another and applied force to break into the plywood ceiling of the cells and manoeuvred their way out.

Luck however eluded them, when the police officer on duty spotted them in the process of fleeing and raised alarm following which they were given a hot chase and arrested.

The Awutu Breku District Police Commander, ASP Joeph Hesse, who confirmed the incident in an interview, disclosed that the suspects have been sent to court Thursday and charged for attempting to flee.

He added that upon their return from court, the suspects will be transfered to the Kasoa Police station where they will be kept and go through trial process.