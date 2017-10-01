2018 World Cup: My hard work has been rewarded – Abass Mohammed

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Black Stars new-kid, Abass Mohammed has professed his excitement to be called up into the national team after a shocking axing of the Ayew brothers.

The fullback who is on loan at Harrisburg City Islanders in the USL in the USA, was shortlisted in coach Kwesi Appiah’s 26-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uganda.

USA-based Mohammed credited his hard work for securing him a place at the Ghanaian side, expressing his readiness to impress with his debut call.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity. I was surprised but I’m very happy that my hard work has been rewarded,” he told www.interalliesfc.com

“I’m ready for a call like this, even though I can’t hide my excitement I just have to be focused and prepared for the big task.”

“I thank the Technical handlers of the team for monitoring this deep, I also thank my teammates for the support and everyone involved in my call up.”

The 26 players named to the squad for Ghana will later be shredded to 23 players but Abass will have a larger stage to prove his worth with his maiden career call up to play for the Ghana National Team.