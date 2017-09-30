Zino Lexili nominated in 2017 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: Zino Lexili Ogazi

2017-09-30

Zino Lexili Ogazi <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506781661_908_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Queen zee has been nominated in the Most influential student entrepreneur, Most influential student foundation and Most influential foreign student categories.

Queen zee is currently an undergraduate law student at Kings University College, she is a beauty queen, model, writer, the founder and C.E.O of Supreme Dynamic Concepts Limited which is the mother company to Supreme Dynamic Agency, and she is the founder and Chairperson of Miss Black Beauty Africa Pageant, Black Beauty Africa Awards and Yes! Black & Proud Clothing. She is equally the founder of Urban and Rural Dream Foundation.

About her establishments so far:

Supreme dynamic concepts limited is a registered company and entertainment production house into Tv/movie production, Event organising, and image consulting.

While supreme dynamic agency grooms models and ushers, trains upcoming actors and manages talents.

Miss Black Beauty Africa is a pacesetting pageant with the aim to encourage Black ladies to be proud and comfortable in their skin and to shun skin bleaching.

Black Beauty Africa Awards was established with the aim to recognise seasoned and rising African Entertainers of their Excellence under one umbrella.

Yes! Black and proud clothing was established with aim to achieve a positive shift in mindset of Africans and serve as a positive reinforcement that Black skin is beautiful, basically the brand aims to embolden the self-esteem of Blacks.

Urban and Rural Dream Foundation (URD foundation) caters for the urban & rural impoverished children and teenage girls in Africa.

This being acknowledged, it came as no shock when she won NAESIM awards most enterprising north-western queen 2016, the biggest award scheme in Nigeria recognising hardworking queens.

She can best be described as a service-oriented humanitarian and a young leader with a mission to display the richness and cultural ethnic values of the African Community.

According to Zee’s Instagram post, she stressed how she sees the nominations and recognition.

“Honestly, it felt really gratifying and satisfying to be nominated alongside intelligent, talented, creative, and hardworking students. #Queenzeenation recall that last year #2016 we won @naesimawards most enterprising north western queen of the year awards in Nigeria, lets do it again by bagging this ones, I simply can’t do it all alone without y’all’s support and ofcourse God who makes all possible.”

She appealed to her fans and friends to help her win the awards.

“Vote for me (zino lexili ogazi )



Most influential foreign student (MFR) by texting MFR ZINO TO 1736 (ALL NETWORKS )

Most influential student entrepreneur (MSE) by texting MSE ZINO TO 1736 ( ALL NETWORKS)

Most influential student foundation (MFF) by texting MFF Urban and Rural Dream Foundation to 1736 (ALL NETWORKS thank you.