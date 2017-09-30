‘We haven’t signed any artistes yet’ – Reggie

The UK- based musicians said they were looking for ‘a complete artist’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506807205_754_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian music duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie has disclosed they haven’t signed any artists to their record label F.R.O.D Music but have eyed a few.

The 2015 X Factor runner-ups will be looking to sign artists in the United Kingdom and Ghana as well.

According to Reggie, the team has targeted about 2 artists in the UK and added that they have been impressed by some youngsters in Takoradi and Tamale.

Speaking on the criteria they were looking for, the UK- based musicians said they were looking for “a complete artist”.

