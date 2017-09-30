‘We haven’t signed any artistes yet’ – Reggie

Ghanaian music duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie has disclosed they haven’t signed any artists to their record label F.R.O.D Music but have eyed a few.
The 2015 X Factor runner-ups will be looking to sign artists in the United Kingdom and Ghana as well.
According to Reggie, the team has targeted about 2 artists in the UK and added that they have been impressed by some youngsters in Takoradi and Tamale.
Speaking on the criteria they were looking for, the UK- based musicians said they were looking for “a complete artist”.