‘We haven’t signed any artistes yet’ – Reggie

Reggie Bollie EmptyThe UK- based musicians said they were looking for ‘a complete artist’

Ghanaian music duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie has disclosed they haven’t signed any artists to their record label F.R.O.D Music but have eyed a few.

The 2015 X Factor runner-ups will be looking to sign artists in the United Kingdom and Ghana as well.

According to Reggie, the team has targeted about 2 artists in the UK and added that they have been impressed by some youngsters in Takoradi and Tamale.

Speaking on the criteria they were looking for, the UK- based musicians said they were looking for “a complete artist”.

