Vodafone launches fibre broadband in Kumasi

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-30

1,600 households and 700 companies in Kumasi have been connected to the broadband. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506815057_89_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vodafone Ghana has launched a fibre broadband Internet connectivity in Kumasi.

This follows a similar one done in Accra to target homes and offices.

Already, 1,600 households and 700 companies in Kumasi have been connected to the broadband.

The CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Madam Yolanda Zoleka Cuba, said the shift from copper to fibre formed part of the company’s five-year plan of making Internet connectivity stress-free and 10 times faster.

She said with the introduction of the fibre broadband, there was no motivation for thieves to steal because it could not be used for any other thing.

“We do not want to be just any other company, but want to be different by leaving a legacy and to ignite Ghana’s digital revolution,” Mrs Cuba said.

She said Vodafone Ghana was creating a full ecosystem on how to digitise in the country to inure to the benefit of everybody.

“The fibre broadband liberates the economy because it leads to efficiency and businesses are done faster,” she said.

The CEO said Vodafone was leading the way by providing the infrastructure to make the new drive happen.

She said key to the new development was ensuring that no child was left behind because they were the key actors in the next generation and must not be technologically disadvantaged.

“Vodafone is committed to the development of Ghana and the introduction of the fibre broadband Internet connectivity attests to it,” Mrs Cuba added.

The company moves to Takoradi for the next launch as it hopes to cover the entire country within a short time.