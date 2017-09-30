Victoria Michaels, Stephanie Karikari, others unveiled as MNG judges 2017

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

Victoria Michals

Miss Nigeria-Ghana (MNG), a beauty pageant focused at showcasing Nigeria’s diverse culture, beauty and brain is set to roll out a new race for contestants who want to carry the crown.

The pageant which started in 2012 had rewarded their winners with cars among other mouth-watering gifts, and in return, they also embark on a give back to the society tour – to different regions of Ghana; raising awareness on breast cancer disease as well as fostering a more healthy relationship between Nigerians and Ghanaians.

According to the Communications Director of Miss Nigeria – Ghana, Jessica Ogbogu “Miss Nigeria -Ghana is carefully designed for young Nigerian ladies who are 18 and above and Ghanaians of Nigerian descent, with the purpose of projecting Nigeria’s diverse socio-cultural heritage to the people of Ghana, thereby fostering a more cordial relationship among Nigerians and Ghanaians via the platform of general entertainment and business promotion that the pageant presents.

The unveiling of super judges of MNG

In a bid to make the competition process transparent and laudable, the management of MNG on Saturday September 30th selected four judges to select the finalists of this year’s Miss Nigeria Ghana.

Ghanaian supermodel – Victoria Michaels and Stephanie Karikari Miss Ghana 2010 leads the panel of judges ,the others are Nancy Blaq Multiple Award winning makeover artist, top blogger and entertainment critic Adebayo Adeyemi Victor popularly known as YemmyBaba.

Jessica explained that the 2017 edition of MNG started with two auditions which took place on the 23rd and the next one coming up on the 30th September respectively in Accra and Kumasi. The grand finale of the pageant is to hold on Friday November 10.”

Miss Nigeria-Ghana, always sponsors delights

Jessica reiterated that the pageant has the capacity to give its supporting brands a massive reach and exposure to the 7th largest market in the world in terms of population, “and will enhance visibility and patronage of your brands to one of the strongest economy in Africa supporting MNG will get your business in front of your target market. The event will showcase cultural diversity of Africa’s most populous nation and Ghana’s 8th leading trade partner and unarguably the largest migrant community in Ghana. These factors are guaranteed to give your brand the opportunity to get attention of millions of people world over.

The winner of the pageant embarks on a one year community engagement service. The previous 3 winners concentrated on breast cancer awareness campaign targeting all regions of Ghana, in a show of appreciation and a way of giving back to a very accommodating host nation.”

This year’s Miss Nigeria – Ghana is put together by Delights Communication and Nigerian Eye Newspaper.