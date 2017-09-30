‘There is no life after death’ – Kontihene

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, known in showbiz as Kontihene has expressed his opinion concerning death and the judgement day saying, ‘there is no life after death’.

In an interview on Hitz FM, the rapper said although he believes in God, he does not believe there is heaven.

“I believe in God. I don’t believe in life after death. This is heaven on earth. You have to live and enjoy right here. The kingdom of God is right here not somewhere else…” he asserted.

Kontihene expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale stating that if he would collaborate with Shata Wale instead of Stonebwoy if he were to choose between the two acts even though he loves both.



“I would save none of them. I love all of them. [But] I will go for Shata wale if my collaboration is to save one of them…” he said when asked which of the two artistes he would save in a ‘dying career’,

Kontihene who is currently promoting his single, ‘Di’ also revealed he generates revenue from farming aside his music career.



“I’m a farmer, I grow cash crops. It makes you respect nature. We cannot survive without the land. All the good things come from the soil. I have respect for the soil…” he stated.