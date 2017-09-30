Tertiary Football League: University of Ghana 2-2 Accra Technical University

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

The opening game of the Tertiary Football League has ended in a 2-2 draw between Accra Technical University (ATU) and University of Ghana (UG).

The pulsating game played at break neck speed in the opening minutes thrilled fans gathered at UG’s Football Stadium but led to many careless tackles as players began to tire.

ATU scored the opening game with Prince Disu converting from the spot in the 18th minute as his side dominated play early on in the game.

However, neat build up led to UG’s equalizer through highly rated player Ezekiel Asare in the 41st minute but fell behind early on in the second half as ATU went ahead again after converting another infringement from the box.

Bernard Mensah scored from the spot for the second time in the game for ATU before UG’s Bright Amponsah got his side level with a header.

Both Coaches expressed desire to improve in upcoming games but were satisfied with the result at the end of a tie witnessed by top Ghana football officials President Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah and Technical Director Oti Akenteng.

