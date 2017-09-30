Shatta Wale to storm ‘brother’ Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert!

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Despite their longstanding public rifts, Ghanaian dancehall giants Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy will share the latter’s “Ashaiman to the World” concert tomorrow, September 30.

The self-acclaimed “African dancehall king” made this revelation via a Facebook post yesterday, referring Stonebwoy as his “brother”, and pledging support for the Mightylele star. As expected, the announcement astounded all of social media.

Shatta Wale undoubtedly becomes the biggest guest act for the concert, which will also see the likes of Kofi Kinaata, Yaa Pono, Kofi Slay, and Sariki all render performances.

Slated for the Saka Saka Park, the concert will see the singer (born Livingstone Satekla) share his tremendous career fear with a core constituency of his fanbase.

A sure sight on the night will be thousands of animated fans chanting along to choruses of the man hit songs which make up his catalogue.

Winner of several awards including VGMA Artist of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa (both in 2015), Stonebwoy is author of two albums: Grade 1 (2012) and Necessary Evil (2014). His new album Epistles of Mama is scheduled for release this year.