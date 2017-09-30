Prisoner launches gospel album | Music 2017-09-30

Music of Saturday, 30 September 2017

An inmate of the Kumasi Central Prison, Richard Appiah Turkson, has outdoored his maiden gospel album titled “Me Ne Nyame Nam”.

The six track album has worship and praise songs and was produced by Kumasi-based sound engineer, Wapicollo, at the Ablaze studios.

The album, which has songs like “Aseda”, “The Lord’s Purpose” and “So Me Mu Nyame”, features Nhyira Betty.

The inmate, who doubles as the leader of the prison choir, plays the keyboard and says his dream is to become a sound engineer when discharged from the facility and to work with award-winning gospel artist, Obaapa Christy, and highlife icon, Kwabena Kwabena.

Mr Turkson was arrested in April 2006 in Kumasi and was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. He is serving a 20-year jail term.

Mr Turkson has appealed to music fans and the general public to support his brand so he can positively affect the lives of his fellow inmates.