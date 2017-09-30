Paulina Oduro advises young artists to stop copying from Nigerians

Paulina Oduro cited Kofi Kinaata as the only young artist who employs creativity in his songs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506778030_637_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Highlife musician Paulina Oduro has called on young artists to be creative with their music and stop copying from other countries.

Comparing today’s artistes with that of her generation, the Akwaakwa singer said “My generation was always about creation”

She further cited High Grade Family artist Kofi Kinaata as the only young artist who has brought something different to the Ghanaian music industry.

Speaking on the MydMorning Radio Show on YFM, the talent show judge expressed disappointment at Ghanaian musicians copying from Nigerians.

“I am tired of us copying them; Fela and the rest of the guys used to come here to listen to our creation”.

