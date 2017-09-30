Patrick Twumasi wins July and August player of the month awards at Astana

Patrick Twumasi won the best player at the Club back-to-back having initially claimed it in May <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506772832_643_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi has been named the best player for the Month of July and August at his Club Astana following his remarkable displays.

The Black Stars returnee won the best player at the Club back-to-back having initially claimed the award in May.

Twumasi has been brilliant for the Kazakhstani Champions scoring 11 goals for the Club so far this season.

He scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League play-offs also played a key a role to ensure he clinched double awards for the months of July and August.

Twumasi is also in contention to win the best player in the Month of September with his consistent form for his side.

The 23-year-old has been named in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on October 7.

The former Red Bull Soccer Academy player has been one of the incredible Ghanaian players in Europe for the past two seasons.

He was reported to be on the radar of Turkish Club Bursaspor during the summer transfer.

The forward ended last season as the best foreign player in the Kazakhstani Premier League after bagging nine goals for his side.

