Miss Ghana holds street fashion show

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-30

The Osu Oxford Street will light up tonight when the 20 finalists for this year’s Miss Ghana pageant hit the catwalk in a fashion show as part of competitive activities ahead of the grand finale on Saturday, October 7.

According to Exclusive Events, organisers of Miss Ghana, the fashion show is to prepare the contestants for the main event, which will be held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

The Miss Ghana pageant is the oldest and biggest in Ghana. It was started by the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in 1957 as an initiative to offer the “Independent” Ghanaian woman a platform to positively impact society.

Monica Amekoafia was the first-ever Miss Ghana.

Since then, the pageant has produced beauty queens including Manuela Medie (1995) who won Best Evening Gown at the Miss World pageant, Sheila Azuntaba (1996), Benita Golomeke (1997), who became the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Marian Sugri Bugri (1999), Shaida Buari (2002), Inna Patty (2004), who now runs the event and Antoinette Kemavor (2015).

Miss Ghana 2012, Carranzer Shooter, now a dentist, brought glory to Ghana when she placed third at Miss World 2013.

Brigitte Ayugi is the reigning queen and one of the 20 finalists will succeed her soon.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

Some of the sponsors are National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, Glam’s Make Up, ABC Hair Relaxer, NPA, IPMC and supported by GOIL, Beauty Klinik, Akosombo Textiles Limited, Ritel Ghana, DDP and Electroland.