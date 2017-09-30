Match officials for MTN FA Cup semi-finals revealed

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-09-30
The match officials for Sunday’s titanic MTN FA Cup semi-final clashes have been revealed by the referee’s appointment committee.
The two games will take place at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.
MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars
Time : 3:00pm
REFEREE: Reginald Lathbridge
OTHER OFFICIALS: Kenedy Bentil
Safo Adade
RESERVE REF: Kyeremeh Yeboah
MC: Andrews Derry
MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama
TIME: 6:00 PM
REFEREE: Mohammed Awal
OTHER OFFICIALS: Samuel Asiedu
Alhassan Yahaya
RESERVE REF: Maxwell Hanson
MC: Samuel A. Aboagye
Winners will face each other in the final to be hosted by Tamale.