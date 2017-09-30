Match officials for MTN FA Cup semi-finals revealed

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-30

The match officials for Sunday’s titanic MTN FA Cup semi-final clashes have been revealed by the referee’s appointment committee.

The two games will take place at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars

Time : 3:00pm

REFEREE: Reginald Lathbridge

OTHER OFFICIALS: Kenedy Bentil

Safo Adade

RESERVE REF: Kyeremeh Yeboah

MC: Andrews Derry

MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama

TIME: 6:00 PM

REFEREE: Mohammed Awal

OTHER OFFICIALS: Samuel Asiedu

Alhassan Yahaya

RESERVE REF: Maxwell Hanson

MC: Samuel A. Aboagye

Winners will face each other in the final to be hosted by Tamale.