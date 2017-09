Match Officials for MTN FA Cup semi-finals announced

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-30

Ghanaia



Match Officials for this weekend’s MTN FA Cup semi-finals (Double Header) to be played at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi have been announced.

Below are the Officials for the MTN FA Cup Semi-final games:

MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars

Time : 3:00pm

REFEREE: Reginald Lathbridge

OTHER OFFICIALS: Kenedy Bentil

Safo Adade

RESERVE REF: Kyeremeh Yeboah

MC: Andrews Derry

MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama

TIME: 6:00PM

REFEREE: Mohammed Awal

OTHER OFFICIALS: Samuel Asiedu

Alhassan Yahaya

RESERVE REF: Maxwell Hanson

MC: Samuel A. Aboagye