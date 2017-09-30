Massive injury boost for Hearts ahead of semi-final clash

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-30

Accra Hearts of Oak <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506762030_8_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra Hearts of Oak have been handed a massive boost with the return of Inusah Musah who has been sidelined for over six months.

The 24-year-old is expected to feature for the Phobians when they lock horns with Wa All Stars in the semifinal of the 2017 MTN FA Cup clash at the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Obuasi.

Back in April the highly rated defender had a successful surgery on his knee and has not feature for the Phobians since match-day nine of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

Unarguable, Inusah’s absence has not being felt that much with in-form Vicent Atinga and Robin Gnagne have marshalled the Hearts defence this season and still have a chance to annex this season’s Premier League as they lie third on the league log trailing leaders Aduana by four points.