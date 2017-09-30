Live Updates: English Premier League

Man United face Crystal Palace in one of seven EPL games today <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506776429_413_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There are seven Premier League games to look ahead to this afternoon and without a doubt the top-liner is the late kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.



Manchester City’s last three league matches may have seen City score 16 unanswered goals, but Chelsea present a far tougher proposition than Crystal Palace (thrashed 5-0 last week) and Watford (6-0 the week before that). That game is at 4:30pm (GMT).

Before that blockbuster game between Chelsea and Man City though, there are other fixtures that will certainly get EPL fans excited.



Manchester United are up against a Crystal Palace side that is has yet to score a goal this season, and has no points in the league so far.

New Palace coach Roy Hodgson has been unable to turn the tide since succeeding the short-lived, ill-fated Frank de Boer. Never-mind that this is a Palace side who have not won a league match at United since 1989.

To our Ghanaian followers, there’s the clash of the Ayew brothers to look forward to. Andre and Jordan have not been called up for Ghana’s next World Cup qualifier against Uganda but the brothers will face each other when West Ham United welcome Swansea City.

Elsewhere Bournemouth will play former champions Leicester City while Stoke face off with Southampton.



There is also West Bromwich Albion up against Watford this afternoon.

