Live Updates: Chelsea vs Man City

Man City face their toughest test yet with a trip to Chelsea

Manchester City may have scored 16 unanswered goals in their last three games, but Chelsea their opponents for this evening’s blockbuster present a far tougher proposition than Crystal Palace (thrashed 5-0 last week) and Watford (6-0 the week before that).

Only Chelsea beat City twice in the Premier League last term. Last December, a 3-1 home defeat set the decline of City’s title bid in motion while Chelsea’s 2-1 win in April put Antonio Conte’s team into the final straight. On the touchline at Stamford Bridge Pep and Antonio Conte clashed and had to be separated.

After losing their opening match 3-2 to Burnley, Chelsea’s recovery places them just three points behind City and Manchester United. The core of that champion team endures while newcomers Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko are performing at levels to make fans forget about Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas is reinvigorated now he has Morata’s intelligent running to feed off his playmaking gifts.

