Lilwin pays homage to Top Kay, his juju man – Wife alleges

play videoPatrici Afriyie has alleged that her husband, Lil Win, is a good pretender <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506737913_317_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Patricia Afriyie, wife of multi-talented entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has alleged that her husband pays homage to Top Kay, his ‘juju man’.

In an audio on GhPage TV, the embattled wife of the Kumawood actor asserted that her husband claims to be a Christian but is unable to prove his membership in any of the churches in the country.

“He (Lil Win) should stop paying homage to him (Top Kay) and come clear on his religious life. He claims he is a Christian but we do not know which church he worships with”, she said.

Patricia disclosed that her husband had been verbally abusing her in the marriage, labelling her as a pagan after she sought spiritual aid to revoke a curse place on her.

“I had a problem with Apuzzo and it ended up in a curse. So we had the curse revoked. Since then Kojo has been accusing me of paying frequent visits to shrines”, she added.

Earlier, she had accused her husband’s supposed fetish priest of threatening to strike her down because she mentioned him in her marital challenges with Lil Win.

She also alleged that Lil Win was an abusive husband and a greedy person.

قالب وردپرس

Comments