Kumawood made ‘the possible out of the impossible’ – Chris Attoh

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: abrantepa.com

2017-09-30

A lot of unpleasant things have been said about ‘Kumawood movies’ but the fact still remains that they helped the Ghana movie industry and saved it from sinking into oblivion, www.abrantepa.com can state!.

Well, actor, Chris Attoh, has expressed admiration for films produced in Ghana’s culturally dignified city, Kumasi, often referred to as ‘Kumawood movies’.

In an interview on StarrChat, Chris lauded Kumawood filmmakers for their creative abilities and declared his readiness to star in their productions.

“Kumawood is a very creative world of filmmakers who made the possible out of the impossible, I love it and it has a huge following, and we should keep going…I will be willing to star in Kumawood movies any day if the storyline is good” he said.

The actor and director underscored the need to encourage Ghanaian movies saying, “The Ghanaian film industry will always be peculiar to Ghanaians which is a growing industry so we need to encourage and put in resources”.

Chris Attoh is an established Actor, Filmaker, TV Host, and Master of Ceremonies. AMVC Awards Nominee 2014, Mode Men Actor of the year 2012 and NEA Pan African Actor of the year 2011, Chris Attoh is a celebrated household name in many parts of the world.

Sometimes referred to as an Entertainer due to his versatility, Chris has almost fifteen years of experience in Television Presenting/Producing as well as on-stage and off-stage, Event Hosting (Live or Recorded).

Chris had many years of practical filmmaking experience before enrolling into New York Film Academy in New York to study filmmaking (2009). Chris was the Stunt coordinator & Assistant Director on Award-winning films such as “A Sting In a Tale”, “Adams Apples Chapter 4”, “Checkmate” and others.

His interest in the world of film grew evidently and so did his passion for Directing. He did his own stunts and fight choreography for films like Flower girl, Sylvia and Devoted. He was the director and producer for a magazine TV show called Rythmz TV, which he also hosted for a number of years. There is definitely more to see from this side of Chris Attoh the Director.

Under Directorials, some of Chris’ works include One More Day, Jamestown, Devoted (Feature Film), A Sting in a Tale, Checkmate, Adams Apple chapters 3 & 4, The Devoted (Short Film), The kiss (Short Film) among others.