‘Kumawood is a very creative world of filmmakers’ – Christ Attoh

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-30

Actor, Chris Attoh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506752492_371_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Actor, Chris Attoh, has disclosed that the Kumawood movie industry has creative filmmakers and will not hesitate to star in any of production from that sector if the story line is good.

‘’Kumawood is a very creative world of filmmakers who made the possible out of the impossible, I love it and it has a huge following, and we should keep going…I will be willing to star in Kumawood movies any day if the storyline is good” the award winning Ghanaian actor made the revelation during an interview on Starr Chat when he was asked what he makes of the Akan movie industry and whether he would like to feature in such movies.

For him, there is the need to encourage Ghanaian movies because it will still be peculiar to Ghanaians.

“The Ghanaian film industry will always be peculiar to Ghanaians which is a growing industry so we need to encourage and put in resources” he said.



On why he appears to have abandoned Ghana’s movie industry, Chris said that was certainly not the case.



“It is not possible for me to abandon the Ghana Movie industry, I am from Ghana and this new film I’m talking about is a Ghanaian movie by Sparrow Productions and there is another one coming up which is also a Ghanaian Movie,” he told host, Bola Ray.

Chris Attoh is an established Actor, Filmaker, TV Host, and Master of Ceremonies. AMVC Awards Nominee 2014, Mode Men Actor of the year 2012 and NEA Pan African Actor of the year 2011, Chris Attoh is a celebrated household name in many parts of the world.