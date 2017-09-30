Kingsley Sarfo faces six months imprisonment in Sweden

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-30

Kingsley Sarfo could be jailed in Sweden <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506801629_269_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo could be jailed up to six months in prison in Sweden for driving without license, according to reports in Sweden.

Sarfo, 22, who has been handed his debut Black Stars call up by Kwesi Appiah for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda next month as well as the friendly encounter against Saudi Arabia, has been captured on video driving without a license.

Prosecutors in Sweden claim the midfielder drove without license and have activated clauses in Sweden’s codes of driving to get him jailed for 6 months.

The 22 year-old who joined Malmo in the summer from Sirius, has admitted to the offence and is pleading for mercy.

“I made a mistake that I drove myself. I know it’s not okay and I will not do it again. I know it’s serious,” Sarfo admitted in trial proceedings. “I cannot say why I did, but I made a mistake. I learn from my mistakes,” he concluded.

However Malmo have jumped to the defence of their star midfielder with club Chairman Håkan Jeppsson revealing the Ghanaian thought his international driver’s licence could him to drive in Sweden and he says his club have no intentions of punishing Sarfo.

“We have of course taken this internally. Kingsley referred to an international driving license that he believed was eligible in Sweden. He has made a decision and promised that it will not happen again,” says Jeppsson.

“We have acted on the information that he believed was a mistake. Had it been conscious we would have acted differently. Now he has got a good stretch and promised that it will not happen again and then we have considered it taken out of the club’s side.”

If he goes to jail he’ll become the second Ghanaian player to go to jail in Sweden in recent times after former Heart of Lions midfielder Kwame Bonsu, who played for Gefle IF, was sentenced to 2 years for sexual abuse against his ex-wife.