It is a curse to be a leader in Ghana – Obour

President of the Musicians Association of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour has said it is a curse to be in leadership position in Ghana.

According to him, being in a leadership position affords all individuals including people who cannot talk to you in person the opportunity to attack you whenever they want even without evidence.

The President of MUSIGA who was answering questions on his claims that the Association conducted a research into the industry for GHC 2 milliion said “I’m not greedy… It’s looking as if it’s a canker to decide to lead in any form in this country”.

He said, “I put my career on the line to lead MUSIGA. My mom has been worried but it’s a decision I have made to lead. People are accusing me with no substance. People are just inciting others against me. I think we should do further probing in some of these allegations so we make educative comments.”

