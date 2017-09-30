‘It is a blessing to play for Ghana’ – Jonathan Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-30

USA-based defender Jonathan Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506751226_386_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

USA-based defender Jonathan Mensah says it is a blessing to play for Ghana despite the travel difficulties professional players face playing for their countries.

Columbus Crew SC today announced that two players have received international call-ups: Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah.

Ghana is set to play a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Uganda and an international friendly against Saudi Arabia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Uganda will take place on October 7 in Uganda.

Ghana’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia will take place on October 10 in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the travel difficulties faced by players when they play for their countries, Mensah insists it is always a pleasure playing for the Black Stars.

Ghana is currently in Group E of the CAF Final Group Stage qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup along with Egypt, Uganda and Congo.

The winner of each group automatically qualifies to the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia.

Ghana has qualified for each of the last three FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Black Stars are set to travel to Uganda on October 7, with the match marking Ghana’s fifth match of the final group stage of qualification.

Ghana is currently in third place of Group E with a record of 1-2-1.

The Black Stars then travel to Saudi Arabia for an international friendly against Saudi Arabia on October 10.