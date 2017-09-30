I’m not difficult to work with – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: sportsworldghana.com

2017-09-30

Kwesi Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506763830_64_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi says he did not have any problem with his vice George Afriyie insisting his vice rather had issues with him.

Nyantakyi is believed to have had strained relationships with former vice Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey – who was onetime the FA spokesperson with the latest being his deputy George Afriyie .

But Nyantakyi says he is not a difficult person to work with.

“The current vice president [George Afriyie], I don’t have a problem with him, he had problems with me and I have not told him I have a problem with him, the issues came up and we have resolved them,” Nyantakyi said on the UpFront show on the Joy News Channel on Wednesday night.

”It is strange for people to make such generalisations. I have worked with four vice presidents, so if once upon a time I have had a problem with one, can you generalise it?” he quizzed.

”I didn’t have a problem with Fred Crenstil nor Fred Pappoe, they are my friends especially Crenstil,”

”Jordan Anagbla [former GFA vice]died, so I had a problem with him before he passed away? It doesn’t make sense to make such generalization

”When people don’t like you they try to find problems with you just to give you a bad name, it is unfortunate.”