Kumawood actor, Don Little



Kumawood actor, Don Little has asked the world and followers not to tag him as a “small boy” because he is an old man who is also not a virgin.

According to the actor who featured in Sarkodie’s ‘gbozaa’ video, he is twenty years of age and a JHS graduate.

He indicated that he has slept with five ladies adding that he has taste for women with big butt and not flat bottom flasks adding that he has also slept with one of his Kumawood colleagues.

