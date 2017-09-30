Hot Audio: Image of CID bruised over leaked tape – Kweku Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako believes the image of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police has been tainted following a leaked conversation between Mr. Kwame Asare (A Plus) and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

According to him, the one who leaked the tape has destroyed the police officer beyond measure considering the fact the matter is now in the public domain.

“The police lady in this matter is a major casualty. It is disaster for her and I feel for her. She is really in danger because the person who recorded and leaked it has ruined her career.

“Once it is in the public domain, she is in big trouble. From a purely professional point of view, it is a disaster unmitigated and she is a huge loser in this whole matter. The person who did the recording and leakage has destroyed her beyond recovery. That is what the man has done to a career of a woman” he said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.

Controversial Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng affectionately called A Plus, alleged Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, are corrupt; prompting the President to call for thorough investigations into the matter in his resolve to fight corruption under his administration.

The Police CID subsequently invited him to their headquarters for interrogation and to provide further evidence to his claims.

After interrogating the issue, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff were cleared of any acts of corruption because the musician failed to substantiate the claims of corruption against them.

The Director of Police CID, COP Bright Oduro, thus stated in a final report that the claims were baseless and lacked merit, absolving the two appointees of any wrongdoing.

Interestingly, barely two weeks after that report, a leaked tape containing the voice of A Plus and the female investigator contradicting the contents of the final report has surfaced.

The senior female police officer who was allegedly caught on tape discussing investigations into alleged corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff with self-confessed NPP activist, A-Plus, claims the audio in circulation has been doctored to achieve some “mischievous and evil” motives.

Reacting to the issue, Mr Kwaku Baako who claimed the Deputy CID is due for promotion blamed the whole issue on Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah indicating that she did not act professionally by having a phone conversation with a complainant.

“This senior police in the middle of the whole issue according to my source is due for promotion very soon but seriously I will be surprised if her promotion goes through.

“In the first place, she shouldn’t be having such conversation with a complainant meaning she acted unprofessionally and so I blame her. I feel for her too because once the matter is in the public domain then she is in a huge problem” he stressed.

According to him, there is an allusion of a contract in Korle Bu which can form the basis for investigations suggesting that the matter should be taken from the police CID and investigated by another body.

The veteran journalist advised Kwame Obeng Asare alias A Plus, to also provide further and better particulars to back his claims against the two.

