Ghanaian-born Hong Kong international Godfred Kakari donates to his alma mater in Kumasi

2017-09-30

Hong Kong Ghanaian- born international Godfred Kakari has donated various set of jerseys to his alma mater Osei Tutu Senior High School.

The Ghanaian winger who switched allegiance to Hong Kong ahead of his native country Ghana remembered where he began his football career by making the appreciable donations to the school Athletic and football team on Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old forward who plays for China League One club Qingdao Huanghai speaking at the ceremony said it was his dream seeing his former school become a force to reckon with in the Ashanti regional inter Colleges competitions, hence the commendable gesture exhibited to the school team.

”This is where I started my football career and now that God has blessed me and raised me to the level of playing for the Hong Kong national team then I need to remember my back and that is what informed my decision to embark on this donation to at least let my juniors here know that I care about them and also want the best for them” said the former Beijing Baxy sprinter.

Head master of the school Rev. Kenneth Oteng Dappah who received the items on behalf of the school thanked Godfred for his kind gesture to the school that championed his football career and promised the School ”will make good use of the items given to them as they prepare for the 2018 Inter school and colleges competitions in the region.

He highlighted that the school needs such materials to attain sporting excellence.

”We are grateful to Godfred, a product of this noble school for remembering where he stated his career and pray that God continues to bless him”.

”We are extremely delight and want to assure him that we will do our possible best to be part of the winning schools in the region to enable us raise more talents of his caliber in future”.

He also presented about thirty [30] balls to the school’s main team to enable them train adequately and assemble a fearsome team for next year’s inter school and colleges competitions.

Early career

He was a fast runner in his youth and was invited to join the school’s track and field team but he instead chose to play football.

He was introduced to Hong Kong football by his manager and has not returned to Ghana since. He visits his family when he is on holidays.



Godfred was accompanied by his 2002-2003 school mates to do the welcoming donation.